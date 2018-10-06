FBI internships available for EWU students

The FBI informs EWU students of available internships. A representative spoke about the many career options within the bureau.

Special Agent Christine Hughey, a recruiter from the Seattle Division of the FBI, came to Showalter Hall Thursday to inform students of internship programs available to students of most majors. Hughey shared information about the Collegiate Hiring Initiative.

There are many FBI internships available to current students and graduates pursuing government or law enforcement.

The high turnout of students Thursday afternoon implied that students are aware that working for the FBI does not necessarily mean a criminal justice major is required.

The perception of the FBI often appears as a one-size-fits-all men-in-black image. On the contrary, the bureau offers a multitude of career options regardless of major or career path.

EWU senior Jeff Noyes became interested in the FBI after discovering his mechanical engineering major would suffice for the bureau.

“I met an agent who was a friend of my uncle. I got talking with him and that’s how this whole idea came up,” Noyes said. “I’m a mechanical engineering major and so the fact that it was a potential job that was not actually engineering was something to look at […] An alternative to the normal engineering career.”

EWU junior Allie Landymore is intrigued by forensic science lab internships available at the bureau.

“I want to be a forensic scientist,” Landymore said. “Since I was a little kid that was the highest you could go being a forensic scientist is working for the FBI. I honestly thought everybody had to go to Quantico and become a special agent to actually work at the FBI.”

This information session served to show that interns will have the the opportunity to become an employee at the bureau in a wide range of positions anywhere from computer science to forensic accounting, according to Hughey in her presentation.

“The fact that you can get into it without any prior experience, in military or security or anything like that, was the biggest thing for me,” Noyes said.

“Everyone is going to have a place at the bureau,” Hughey said to potential interns during the session.

Hughey told the students in attendance that the FBI has positions across the country, and that they should take advantage by applying to their Honors Internship Program and Collegiate Hiring Initiative.