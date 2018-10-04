Police Beat
October 4, 2018
Stolen Money
Dressler Hall
Sept. 26
A Japanese foreign exchange student on the seventh floor of Dressler Hall reported to police stolen money at 9 a.m. The student said that it was the third time this had occurred. Officers contacted the roommate of the student, who was then arrested.
Felony Marijuana Possession
Pearce Hall
Sept. 29
Officers responded at 2:07 a.m. to a complaint of marijuana odor. The officers located the source of the odor and made contact with the two residents in the room. The two men did not consent to search. The judge on the case signed a warrant and both men were arrested. One was charged with possession of marijuana; he was released to attend his court date in Cheney. The other was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and minor alcohol possession; he was booked into Spokane County Jail.
Marijuana Odor and Minor Intoxication
Dressler Hall
Sept. 29
At 11:35 p.m., the police received a complaint of marijuana odor. The officers were unable to locate the source of the odor, however found an intoxicated female on the fifth floor. Officers contacted the resident of the male’s room whom the female was visiting. The resident was charged with minor alcohol possession. The female was transferred to the hospital.
