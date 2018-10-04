EWU Athletics hire Sarah Adams

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

EWU athletics hired Sarah Adams to the position of senior associate athletic director for internal operations/senior woman administrator, Athletic Director Lynn Hickey announced on Oct. 2.

Adams will assume her role with the Eagles on Oct. 21, and is replacing a position previously held by Pamela Parks, who retired after spending 40 years as a student-athlete, coach and administrator and is also a member of the EWU Hall of Fame.

“We are very excited to add Sarah to our staff,” Hickey said. “Her knowledge and understanding of the Big Sky Conference will be an asset to our program. Sarah is an experienced, high-energy professional who will have an immediate impact on our department staff, coaches and students.”

For the past 10 years Adams has served as an administrator at fellow BSC program Northern Colorado, and before that worked in roles with Weber State, New Mexico and various Big Sky committees.

She received her undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was also a member of the golf team.