Update on administration changes

In case you missed it, here are the recent positions that have been filled

By Kaitlyn Engen, News Editor
October 4, 2018
Courtesy of EWU website

Angela Jones – Vice President for Student Affairs

 

Courtesy of EWU website

Jens Larson – Interim Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

 

Courtesy of EWU website

Lisa Poplawski – Senior Associate Vice President for Advancement

 

Courtesy of Linkedin

Lance Kissler – Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Engen, News/Opinion Editor

Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).

