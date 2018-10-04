Update on administration changes
In case you missed it, here are the recent positions that have been filled
October 4, 2018
Angela Jones – Vice President for Student Affairs
Jens Larson – Interim Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
Lisa Poplawski – Senior Associate Vice President for Advancement
Lance Kissler – Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing
