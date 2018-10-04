Alumna Joyce Lynn Gladden passes
October 4, 2018
The following obituary is for Joyce Lynn Gladden, who graduated from EWU in the early 1960’s with an MA in Education. It was written by Gladden’s husband and son and appeared in the Spokesman Review on Sept. 26.
Joyce went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2018. She was born to Donald and Jean (Bundy) Chamberlin in Spokane, WA. Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Gladden, Sons: Douglas (Allie) Gladden; James (Erin) Gladden; Jason (Hillery) Gladden, Daughter: Jill (Tim) Azevedo, Sister: Karen (Cliff) Stahl, Nine Grandchildren and Three Great-Grandchildren. Joyce was a teacher in Reardan for 20 years and retired in 1996. Joyce and Don have lived in Lincoln, WA for the last 19 years, and attended Creston Christian Church.
Funeral Service celebrating Joyce’s life was held Saturday, September 29th at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1926 W. Chelan Ave, Spokane, WA 99205. Joyce’s final resting place is Greenwood Memorial Terrace.
