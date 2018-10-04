ASEWU justice Teddy Mead steps down

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Teddy Mead, former member of the ASEWU Superior Court, has decided to step down as of Sept. 21 in order to pursue an internship that benefits his major.

Since entering the court in September 2017, Mead has made some considerable impacts upon the university, one of his his major accomplishments being that he put together parliamentary-procedure training for student organizations.

Mead decided to step down two weeks ago to pursue an internship with an industrial company that is currently working on the reconstruction of the EWU Science Building, which aligns with his major in construction management. He also wants to put more focus on his role in the inter-fraternal council and stay on track for his senior year.

Raul Sanchez, Chief Justice of the ASEWU Superior Court, gave Mead tremendous praise, especially regarding his reliability on the court.

“I would have to say that he was a very captivating personality,” Sanchez said. “He was very reliable when it came to being at all the meetings and events and being an advocate for the students. He was a great person to have around.”

With the sudden departure, the Superior Court has now received approval from the ASEWU Council to put up a job posting around campus to find Mead’s replacement.

The ASEWU Superior Court has a critical role in maintaining the status quo of the university.

“Our main duties are to make sure that the bylaws/constitution are followed through by the ASEWU Council and as well as any of the committees,” Sanchez said. “We want to make sure that student organizations are following their own bylaws and/or constitutions as well as following any bylaws that refer to them in our own constitution.”

As for the new position, the ASEWU Superior Court is looking for students who are committed toward serving the campus and their fellow classmates.

“ We are looking for anybody who’s eager to get involved, eager to learn and eager to try new things.” — Raul Sanchez

Sanchez said. “Any criteria that we look for usually is anything in regards to making sure that they have an unbiased role. Anytime that they look into something or investigate anything, that they look to both sides of the situation.”

The application is available on Handshake until Oct. 12 at 1 a.m.