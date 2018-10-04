New Director of Diversity position filled by Kim Davis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At 20 years old, Kim Davis’ grandmother immigrated to the United States from Mexico with only a ninth grade education and no English.

To this day, Davis carries her grandmother’s story—a legacy of hardship and perseverance—by opening pathways for EWU students to create their own.

Davis’ new position as director of diversity will allow her to take her role as an advocate for students even further.

Davis used to be similar to many students who attend EWU: a first-generation student from a lower-middle-class family (where a college education was not expected) who worked full time through her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at EWU.

Davis became an employee for EWU 19 years ago in an entry-level position when she was still a student. She made every effort to learn, cross-train and work hard to get to where she is today.

“The drive to become educated was something I had to pull from within,” Davis said.

Currently holding the positions as director of equal opportunity, affirmative action and the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, Davis acts as a mediator and consultant for the equity of all types of students on EWU’s campus.

Davis will begin her duties as director of diversity, a new position in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, on Oct. 16. She will be in charge of managing day-to-day function in the unit, developing a communications plan for diversity, educating faculty, collaborating with academic affairs and other departments and community outreach.

Essentially, Davis will serve as a main resource to the vice president of the department, Dr. Shari Clarke, in order to accomplish both Clarke’s and the university’s specific goals pertaining to diversity; all this while keeping in mind that her work revolves around the students she serves, creating an environment that supplements their success, regardless of who they are.

Davis believes that diversity is not limited to race and ethnicity, and that it extends to a variety of distinct qualities and backgrounds.

“ Each one of us brings diversity to the table. If we can just remember from the perspective of what makes this world a better place: it’s ingenuity, it’s ideas, it’s creativity.” — Kim Davis, Director of Diversity

Diversity is not just another goal to check off the list, in Davis’ perspective: it is the continuous effort, engagement and advocacy of every department, staff member and student, and the realization that diversity extends to every person.

For Davis personally, becoming a diversity advocate meant becoming a storyteller.

Davis acted as her grandmother’s voice when she completed her master’s project, telling of her immigration, her poverty and her hardship. She continues to use her grandmother’s fight for inclusion as motivation to advocate for the inclusion of every individual at EWU.

At the same time, she is using her own experiences to connect with students that are just like she was 19 years ago.

“My story is every student’s story on this campus,” Davis said. “Whatever their story is, we are them.”