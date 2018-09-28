Hump Day concert series returns

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Hump Day Concert Series is Eagle Entertainment’s answer to the mid-week blues, featuring live music, free food and frequent EWU visitor Izzy, the camel. The series spans three weeks, beginning at the Campus Mall on Wednesday Sept. 26 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The first concert will feature Seattle based band, Dogbreth. The band cites influences like Citizen Dick, The Raggamuffins, Still Water and more. While the band has evolved over the years, it’s most faithful member is singer and guitarist Tristan Jemsek, who has been playing for Dogbreth since 2010.

The band’s newest album, titled “Second Home”, received praise from publications like NPR, which described Jemsek’s music as “the work of punks who write youthful, larger-than-life songs that still wrinkle at the edges.”

Dogbreth’s current lineup consists of Jemsek, Bill Palmer on guitar, Greg Hughes on Bass and Malia Seavey on the drums. Free snow cones will be available to students while they enjoy a whiff of Dogbreth. Izzy the camel will also be available for photo opportunities during the Sept. 26 event.

Spokane’s DJ A1 will be performing on Oct. 3 alongside a multicultural fair put on by EWU’s multicultural center. The Oct. 10 concert will pair the indie, pop, new wave duo Camp Crush with free cotton candy and popcorn.

Eagle Entertainment Chair, Shelby Sherman, said that the concert series exists to give students a chance to hear music, enjoy their week and celebrate being halfway through it.

The bands were chosen by Sherman and the Associate Director of Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership, Sundi Musnicki.

Current Eagle Entertainment Concert Coordinator, Sarah Ford, is surveying students to hear what bands and artists they want to see brought to EWU.

The overall cost of the concert series totals around $3500, according to Sherman.•