EWU art exhibit uses technology to tell stories

The “Path to Tolerance,” an art exhibit by former EWU professor Robert Lloyd, is on display at the EWU downtown student gallery until Oct. 26.

The exhibit challenges the viewer to look beyond their own experiences and view life from a different perspective.

Lloyd’s artist statement describes the show as including stories of trafficking, travels to other parts of the world and cultural taboos using a variety of styles, processes, equipment and technology.

Multiple works in the collection were presented in a previous exhibition titled “If You Really Knew Me,” featuring local women who are survivors of abuse. These photographs contain a hidden code. If a viewer downloads the CherryPIX app onto their IOS or Android devices, they can simply hold their phone up to a photo, and using the app, listen to the subject recount her story of survival.

A laptop in the corner of the gallery is cued up to view the videos for a more traditional, albeit less tech-savvy experience.

Tolerance, Lloyd said, is a subject that he has been working on for a long time. “I’ve always been concerned with social justice, community and culture,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd remembers dressing differently than the other kids in his class when he was in elementary school. His grandfather happened to be a cook for a wealthy family and would bring home the children’s old clothes. Specifically, old knickerbockers.

“When you wear those to school, they have a problem with that and they tease you,” Lloyd said.

The exhibit came together with an emphasis on growth. “I was looking for, in my collection of photos, some of the ways that I stretch myself,” Lloyd said.

“ I traveled the world and came to the conclusion that people get caught up in their own history.” — Robert Lloyd

Lloyd recognizes that he can also get caught up in his own life and history.

Included in the gallery is a small stack of papers hung up on a wall with a pen attached. This is what Lloyd calls his “declaration of consensus.” If a visitor agrees with the 14 statements listed, they can sign their name on the sheet with the promise that Lloyd will make the list public in some way.

Statements like “I believe in dismantling unjust criminalization systems,” and “I believe in a moral narrative that is concerned with how society treats the marginalized,” make up the consensus. The idea is to bring people together to support the issues they care about while recognizing all the issues that separate people. Lloyd says he wanted an obvious way to bring people together to support each other.

“The pictures are the subtle things,” Lloyd said. “The consensus — It isn’t subtle.”

Lloyd hopes people sign the consensus so that he can get in touch with them. He wants to challenge people to act on all the things people said they believed in by signing and help connect them to individuals and organizations they can help.

There will be a panel discussion discussing Lloyd’s exhibit on Oct. 4 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the JFK Library.•