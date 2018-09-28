Spokane Jazz performs with Jeff Coffin
Grammy-Award musician in Spokane this weekend
September 28, 2018
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Sounds of Spokane
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A three-time Grammy Award winning saxophonist, Jeff Coffin and the Spokane Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the Bing Crosby Theater Saturday Sept. 29.
The Spokane Jazz Orchestra is a traditional big band that has annual shows in the Inland Northwest.
Founded in 1975, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra is the longest, continually performing jazz orchestra in the United States.
Listeners can expect to hear classic big band performances and jazz legends, in addition to modern jazz ensembles.
Concerts are held at the Bing Crosby Theater and begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.