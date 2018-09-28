Spokane Jazz performs with Jeff Coffin

Grammy-Award musician in Spokane this weekend

A three-time Grammy Award winning saxophonist, Jeff Coffin and the Spokane Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the Bing Crosby Theater Saturday Sept. 29.

The Spokane Jazz Orchestra is a traditional big band that has annual shows in the Inland Northwest.

Founded in 1975, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra is the longest, continually performing jazz orchestra in the United States.

Listeners can expect to hear classic big band performances and jazz legends, in addition to modern jazz ensembles.

Concerts are held at the Bing Crosby Theater and begin at 7:30 p.m.