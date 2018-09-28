New STA transit center offers Cheney new bus routes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Spokane Transit Authority opened the West Plains Transit Center last week. Located at Exit 272 off I-90, the center, which doubles as a park-and-ride lot, will create new bus options for the West Plains region, which includes Cheney, Medical Lake and Airway Heights.

As part of the new transit center, STA started running a new bus line from Cheney to Spokane: Route #64 Cheney/West Plains. The route runs to and from Spokane seven days a week, with a central stop at the West Plains Transit Center.

Students who utilize the transit system can take the #64 from the EWU PUB to the STA Plaza in downtown Spokane. Stops are also made at Sixth and McKeehan, the K Street Station and Four Lakes.

The bus leaves the PUB toward Spokane approximately every hour, and drops off passengers in Cheney at a similar rate. The STA website details exact times.

The intent to open a new transit center was to create a place for users to change buses on the West Plains, instead of having to do so in downtown Spokane, as was previously the case, per a press release obtained from the STA Moving Forward website.

The website projects that by 2019, routes between cities on the West Plains will be in action.

Students and other Cheney residents can continue to use the #66 EWU and #68 Cheney Local route, in addition to route #64. All times and stops can be located on the STA website.

Pamphlets containing transit information for all STA routes can be found outside of Parking and Transportation Services in Tawanka Hall. •