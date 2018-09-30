EWU summer enrollment rates higher than ever

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This summer, more students than in previous years decided to hit the books, rather than soaking up the sunshine.

The most recent Summer Session at EWU saw a remarkable uptick in enrollment — 6,208 students compared to 5,676 in 2017 — a 9.4 percent increase. The rise in student interest over the warmer months is encouraging for EWU, given the dip in enrollment from Fall 2016 (12,279) to Fall 2017 (11,473), according to the university’s website.

Brenda Blazekovic, EWU’s director of summer and continuing education, said that the summer term allows students to accelerate their graduation timeline and take supplementary classes for their major or general education requirements. It is also a way for students to take a class with a degree requirement that is seldom open during the regular school year.

“Enrolling in Summer Session courses offers to expedite graduation, can save the student in tuition costs and living expenses, as well as get them on their career path earlier,” Blazekovic said in an email to The Easterner.

There were 6,000-plus students registered this summer for 25,937 credits on either a quarter or semester basis. Quarterly students have the option to enroll in the full eight-week session (June 25-Aug. 17) or one of two four-week sessions.

Blazekovic said that this condensed schedule, along with more one-on-one time with professors, works well for students.

“Without a full schedule, students have more time to dedicate to a specific course, while still enjoying the benefits of summer,” Blazekovic said. “Summer courses often have lower faculty-to-student ratio.”

During the Summer Session, tuition was reduced for undergraduate students taking over 10 credits, while the Pell Grant was also used to aid with tuition. •