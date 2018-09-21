Artists wanted for First Friday posters in Spokane
September 21, 2018
The Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District is looking for original artists to submit work for First Friday to be printed on posters, postcards, event maps and other promotional materials by Oct. 5. Selected art will be featured in a monthly press release and other media opportunities. Artists will receive a $100 honorarium if their artwork is chosen. The theme for art submission is “creativity by nature,” and should pay homage to the inventive and ambitious character of those who call Spokane home. First Friday features local artists who partner with businesses throughout downtown.
