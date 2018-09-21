Gallery of Art to display Whitworth professor’s works
Everland: an exhibition of recent works by Katie Creyts
September 21, 2018
Filed under Arts & Entertainment
The EWU Gallery of Art opens an exhibition of works by Whitworth art professor Katie Creyts on Sept. 27. Creyts visualizes narratives using a wide range of materials, currently graphite on paper and etched glass. Creyts describes the exhibition in a statement as “a collection of fable-like scenes. Objects, characters, and places are to highlight peculiar or stressed relationships and adaptations.” The artist will give a lecture Sept. 26 at noon in room 116 in the Art Building with an opening reception immediately afterwards in the EWU Gallery of Art. Admission is free.
