EWU soccer drops BSC opener

September 22, 2018

In soccer you can outplay your opponent on both ends of the field, but if you can’t get the ball in...

Eagles trounce Vandals in hockey opener

September 21, 2018

It didn’t take long for the EWU Men’s Hockey team to make a statement as new members of the Pac-8...

Artists wanted for First Friday posters in Spokane

September 21, 2018

The Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District is looking for original artists to submit work for...

Gallery of Art to display Whitworth professor’s works

September 21, 2018

The EWU Gallery of Art opens an exhibition of works by Whitworth art professor Katie Creyts on Sept....