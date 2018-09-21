Photography exhibit opens at EWU art gallery

Retired EWU photography professor Robert Lloyd’s new photography exhibit is now on display at the EWU Downtown Student Gallery until Oct. 25. Lloyd explains his exhibition as “one of quiet post-retirement observations.” His artist’s statement describes the show as including stories of trafficking, travels to other parts of the world and cultural taboos using a variety of styles, processes, equipment and technology. He hopes that viewers will contemplate their relationship to the images, culminating in “a consensus of tolerance”. There will be an artist’s reception at The EWU Downtown Student Gallery on Oct. 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The gallery is open fall quarter, Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and is free.