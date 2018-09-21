Opinion: Trump, hurricanes, and racism

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Taylor Newquist is the Sports Editor for The Easterner. The opinion expressed in this article is his own, and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Easterner’s editorial board.

Hurricane Florence was tough, and it was one of the wettest storms we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water.

At least, that was what President Donald Trump had to say about it in a video on his twitter account, following the storm that resulted in at least 37 casualties and an early estimation of up to $22 billion in damages, according to a report from CBS’s Manuel Bojorquez.

Later in the week, Trump went to North Carolina to assess damages of the hurricane, where, according to a Wednesday pool report account and reporting form the New York Times, he joked with one victim who had a yacht wash ashore next to his house.

“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump said.

It isn’t the president’s middle-school understanding of weather systems, or his general lack of empathy that is the problem. Trump will allocate resources to help those in need in the wake of Florence, as the government did with hurricanes Harvey and Irma last year. It is the president’s continuance to divide the country across racial lines, that need cause of action, especially when it comes to Latinos.

Sept. 20 marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. A storm that completely ravaged the unincorporated U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the worst it had seen in nearly 90 years. On Aug. 29, 11 months after the hurricane hit, the initial death toll of 64 was revised to an official 2,975 according to a report conducted by George Washington University.

On Sept. 13, Trump took to his twitter to refute the study.

“3,000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” Trump said via twitter. “When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000…”

Now about one in four Americans believe Trump’s conspiracy theory that Hurricane Maria’s death toll is well overrepresented, according a Sept. 17 HuffPost/YouGov survey.

Participants were asked which statement is closer to the truth: if nearly 3,000 people died, much fewer than 3,000 people died, or if they are not sure. Of Trump supporters, 63 percent responded that much fewer than 3,000 people died, while 27 percent were not sure, and only 10 percent believe the official reports that nearly 3,000 people died. Tell me again, who is spreading fake news?

In addition to his falsities about the deaths of Puerto Ricans, a recent document obtained by Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon showed that the administration had planned, and succeeded in transferring $9.8 million from FEMA—the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who is responsible for dealing with natural disaster relief—to fund ICE—who has made a name for itself during the past year detaining entire immigrant families, and especially for separating children from their parents.

The money transfer takes away from funds that could be used to provide aid to those who are still suffering in Puerto Rico to this day, and those who are dealing with the recent effects of Hurricane Florence. So why does ICE need more money, while our own citizens are need?

Court filings uncovered by Thinkprogress on Sept. 7 showed there are still more than 400 migrant children separated from their families, and about 73 percent of those cannot be reunited immediately because the government deported their parents. The money taken from FEMA will likely go toward housing those children, and accommodating for more, as the detention center at Tornillo, Texas is set to expand its 400 beds up to 3,800, according to Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families spokesman Kenneth Wolfe.

Trump has painted a clear enemy to his base. It starts at the border, and follows anyone with a similar skin tone, haunting them like a new-aged ghost wearing a pointed hood. This is what our country will revert to, a bastion for hate and authoritarian truth, but only if we let it.