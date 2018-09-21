EWU administration faces sudden adjustment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As EWU students and staff prepare for the 2018-2019 school year, they may notice some changes on campus due to shifts in the administration. Changes that are likely to have an impact, immediate or not, on students and staff alike. These are developing stories, and as more information trickles in, answers as to why these administrative changes were made and what they mean to the EWU community may become more clear.

Angela Jones, former vice president of university advancement, has agreed to take on a new role as vice president for student affairs.

Jones’ new position will oversee multiple departments including Career and Student Services, Enrollment Management, Housing and Residential Life, Student Life, Student Accounting and Administrative Services and the Veterans Resource Center.

Jones will be taking the place of Stacey Morgan Foster, who “will be pursuing other opportunities,” according to a staff email from President Cullinan obtained by The Easterner. Morgan Foster had been vice president for student affairs since 2010.

Jones’ vacated position is responsible for overseeing an advancement services team, a marketing and communications team, an alumni advancement team and a development team, according to the EWU website.

Jones, who held the position of vice president of university advancement since 2017, also served as the executive director of the EWU Foundation, which “is responsible for all fundraising activity on behalf of Eastern Washington University,” according to the foundation’s website.

It remains unclear who will fill both of Jones’ positions, although Lisa Poplawski, the senior associate vice president of advancement, is listed as the highest-ranking staff member on the foundation’s website at this time.

More information will follow as these positions are filled.

The recent promotion of Jens Larson, former director of student communications, will also influence change in the Department of Student Affairs.

Jens Larson has agreed to take on the role of interim associate vice president of enrollment management, previously held by Neil Woolf. Larson will work under the new leadership of Jones.

Larson’s new position will oversee all of Enrollment Services, including his former position as director of student communication, as well as other records, registration and recruitment strategy matters.

It is unknown as to who will fill Larson’s previously held position, which specializes in marketing and recruitment strategy for Enrollment Services.

Both Jones and Larson are stepping into positions of great influence that will affect students and the entire EWU community.

As more information is made available, there will likely be more insight into any new plans or changes that Jones and Larson have in mind. This is a developing story. •