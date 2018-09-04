The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

A bullet from the police shooting that killed a suspect in Cheney, made it into Mitchell's Harvest Foods | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Pettingill.

A bullet from the police shooting that killed a suspect in Cheney, made it into Mitchell's Harvest Foods | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Pettingill.

By Kaitlyn Engen, News Editor
September 4, 2018
Filed under Carousel, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team, a interagency investigative team, is reviewing the events of last night, at approximately 11:40 p.m., involving the shooting death of an armed male by Cheney Police officers near Mitchell’s Harvest Foods in Cheney.

Here is what is known so far, according to statements by the Cheney Police Department and Mitchell’s Harvest Foods employees witnessing the scene:

  • Police responded to a call reporting a male armed with a knife near Mitchell’s.
  • The male, described as “disorderly” and of “average build,” approached three Cheney police officers with a knife in hand approximately 20 feet from the front doors.
  • Cheney officers shot at the male after failure to cooperate to several commands. Mitchell’s employees estimate hearing 10 to 12 gunshots.
  • EWU police officers and Cheney Fire and AMR personnel attempted live-saving techniques on the injured male; he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
  • Mitchell’s employees recall the body unobserved at the scene around 1:15, when they were escorted out of the store.
  • Investigators later found bullets near the left and right ends of the store: one bullet’s path ran through the front wall into the ceiling–which an employee claims was just four feet straight above her– and the other bullet was found near a propane tank.

The Easterner will update this story as the investigation unfolds.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Engen, News/Opinion Editor
Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).
Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Football

    Nsimba roars past the Wildcat defense

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Sports

    EWU soccer falls to Boise State at home

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Sports

    EWU soccer downs Grambling State

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Football

    Freshmen feel a part of the Eagle family

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Sports

    EWU soccer plays to 1-1 draw

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Sports

    EWU soccer needs extra time to get first win of 2018

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Football

    Eagles get back to business

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    News

    Ground breaks on new science building

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Sports

    Bliznyuk receives little playing time in Summer League, will play in Israel

  • Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store

    Football

    EWU Football No. 1 in Big Sky coaches and media pre-season polls

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Officials investigate police shooting at Cheney grocery store