EWU soccer needs extra time to get first win of 2018

It took 95 minutes and 26 shots, but the EWU soccer team finally got its first goal of the season in extra time today. The goal just happened to be a bizarre golden goal by sophomore forward Emma Vanderhyden.

Five minutes into extra time, EWU was awarded a corner kick. Vanderhyden kicked the ball towards the front of the net, but it hooked, and found its way into the net without being touched by a teammate.

The shot was not an accident.

“In a spring game I actually had one against UW, so after that I got some confidence in it,” Vanderhyden said after the game. “I was like, ‘man I should practice these more, I can do this several times.’ Every time, I actually aim for that, and I always have trust that someone will be in the back post anyway.”

The goal ended a game that saw the Eagles outplay the Roadrunners from start to finish. On offense, the forwards and midfielders were able to create 26 shots, with four on goal. Two others just sailed above the crossbar.

On defense, the Eagles prevented the Roadrunners from having many true scoring opportunities, and sophomore goalkeeper Kelsee Winston saved the one shot-on-goal she faced.

Winston is taking over in net for former starter Emily Busselman, who graduated after last season after setting the EWU single season record for shutouts (8). Winston, who started three games last year as Busselman’s backup, looked strong in net against CSUB, despite only facing the one shot. She played the ball well, and limited the looks CSUB players had.

Despite their strong play, the Eagles started to show some frustration in the second half.

“It’s nice that we have such an attacking presence, but it’s frustrating when you outshoot them by that much and still can’t put one in,” Vanderhyden said. “But we’re lucky to get out with a win.”

The win was number 50 for fifth-year head coach Chad Bodnar. This is his first season without the freshman class that played for him in his rookie season. That class included BSC all-time point and goal leader Chloe Williams. In total, 10 players from that class graduated after the team won its second straight BSC championship last season.

Bodnar said he was pleased with how his newcomers played, but that his returning players could have played better.

“I think those older kids should expect more out of themselves, to be honest with you,” Bodnar said. “We weren’t very sharp in front of goal. We’ll get better. I just think in games that you have 28 shots against two or three from your opponent, I think you should score more than one and shouldn’t have to fight through overtime to get it done.”

The Eagles continue their non-conference schedule on Sunday against Seattle University at home at 1 p.m. Admission to all home soccer games is free.

