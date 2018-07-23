Ground breaks on new science building

Future site of the Interdisciplinary Science Center. The 100,000 square-foot building will occupy the space between the Pence Union Building and the current Science Building | Jeremy Burnham for The Easterner

Future site of the Interdisciplinary Science Center. The 100,000 square-foot building will occupy the space between the Pence Union Building and the current Science Building | Jeremy Burnham for The Easterner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

EWU took another step toward building its new Interdisciplinary Science Center with an official groundbreaking ceremony July 23.

“The Interdisciplinary Science Center will be a state-of-the-art facility,” EWU President Mary Cullinan said. “It will enable our STEM college to increase the capacity of our professional regional workforce in key areas. All of our students are going to go through this building and this building is key for Eastern’s vision as we create tomorrow’s professional workforce.”

Work on the $60 million project is scheduled to start this month and wrap up in May 2020.

Funding for the building was approved earlier this year when Governor Jay Inslee signed the $4.2 billion 2018-19 capital budget on Jan. 19.

The current science building is 47 years old. In January, Cullinan said the building was “no longer adequate for our students, faculty and staff.”

Lydig Construction Inc., of Spokane Valley, will build the 100,000 square-foot building, which will connect to the existing building. The university hopes to renovate the older building at a later date.