Bliznyuk receives little playing time in Summer League, will play in Israel

Bogdan Bliznyuk poses with his career points record plaque on Jan. 25. | Photo courtesy of Ron Swords

Bogdan Bliznyuk poses with his career points record plaque on Jan. 25. | Photo courtesy of Ron Swords

By Dylan Harris, Copy Editor
July 19, 2018
Former EWU forward Bogdan Bliznyuk signed a multiyear deal with Bnei Herzliya on July 5, just one day before he made his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers’ summer league team.

Bliznyuk received very little playing time during the Las Vegas summer league. The Big Sky Conference’s all-time leading scorer recorded just two points and three rebounds for the Clippers.

Bnei Herzliya plays in the Ligat Ha’Al, Israel’s top professional basketball league. Several notable NBA players have played in the Ligat Ha’Al including Amar’e Stoudamire, Omri Casspi and Nate Robinson.

Details of the multiyear contract have not yet been reported.

 

