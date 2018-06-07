Greek Week brings out competitive spirit

Gamma Phi Beta President Ali Blanton, evades a flag puller. Flag football was one of the highlights of Greek Week | Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

The annual war called Greek Week concluded with Phi Delta Theta and Alpha Omicron Pi winning it all for their houses.

The festivities commenced on Tuesday with the Greek Week Kickoff, where every house brings their letters and gathers for a picture behind the JFK Library. Three events follow: kickball, canoe battleship and Greekstruction-a competition where each house collects cans and builds a model of a Greek structure.

The Panhellenic president, Madison Rigg, played the role of unofficial point of contact between SAIL and the sororities. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta and since Panhellenic officers can participate in events as well, she was a part of Iron Chef, trivia, Service Saturday and emceed for LipSync.

“Greek Week is a way that we can turn the competition in our community into something positive,” Rigg said. “The United Way and the EWU Student Emergency fund benefit directly from the ticket sales of our most popular competition- LipSync […] Greek Week is also one of the ways that we become even more visible to the student population and the Spokane area, from our Greekstruction creations in the library to having students doing service at local nonprofits.”

Along with kickball, the other sports each house competes in are basketball, volleyball, football and track and field. The other events, both competitions and just events that count for participation points, include The Blitz and LipSync. There was also a service project on Saturday morning where members of all the houses can volunteer for community service.

“It was a pleasure being able to unite our Greek community while also being able to give back to the people that need it,” EWU senior and Phi Delta Theta member, Josh Brandon, said.

The students participating in the service project were split into groups and went to Full Circle Equine Rehabilitation Center, SCRAPS- animal shelter and Food For All. The volunteers helped out by doing things like pulling weeds, shoveling horse manure and cleaning green houses.

“Greek Week brings all the fraternities and sororities together to compete against each other in competitive events like football, basketball, volleyball, trivia and Iron Chef,” Dylon Evanson, the Sigma Phi Epsilon social chair and Greek Week delegate said.

The week concluded with the Awards ceremony on Monday. The first-place winners of Greek Week were Phi Delta Theta and Alpha Omicron Pi. Members of the houses say even though some are winners, they all feel a lot closer after the week.