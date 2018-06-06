Summer fun in the Upper Left

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’ve been busy studying for finals and working hard on projects, maybe you’re ready to hide in a blanket fort with popcorn and binge-watch some recent season premieres.

The second season of HBO’s popular sci-fi western, Westworld, premiered in April and was met with positive reviews. Rotten Tomatoes’ critic consensus was “Westworld builds on its experimental first season, diving deeper into the human side of AI without losing any of its stylish, bloody glory.”

The third seasons of Bill Nye Saves the World and Love both returned to Netflix this spring with high scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

American Ninja Warrior is back on NBC and Hulu, and if you’re looking for a new show, Rotten Tomatoes recommends Humans, a sci-fi thriller that can be found on Amazon Prime. It’s likened to Westworld because of its common theme of artificial intelligence, but the first episode has more of the feel of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

If you’re tired of staring at screens maybe a hike or trip to the lake is more your style. Seniors Katie Mohn and Jake Grover certainly think so.

“My favorite thing to do is go to lakes and go to breweries” Mohn said. “I go to Beerocracy the most.”

“There’s tons of lakes all around and I like to go camping,” Grover said. “I always go up by Priest Lake.”

If you don’t want to make the drive to Priest Lake, Liberty Lake Regional Park is a little closer, and has swimming, hiking and camping, among other things.

Nearby on the Palouse, Dishman Hills Conservation Area has rock climbing, biking and hiking trails.

While most people think of Mount Spokane State Park for winter recreation, it might have even more to offer in the summer. On top of hiking, biking and camping, visitors can take guided horseback tours, go geocaching, and pick huckleberries.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventures, any group can sign up for a trip with Epic Adventures in the summer months. “You can do a paddle board trip, canoes, kayaking, you can go mountain biking, we can take you up to Silver Mountain, we can take you on hikes,” Monica Mack, junior and Epic Adventures employee said.

You can also take advantage of the rental shop in the summer.

“Paddle boards and kayaks are the most popular rentals in the summer,” said Mack. “Around here good places to go paddle boarding are Amber lake and Medical lake. It [Amber lake] is about twenty minutes out of Cheney. It’s super nice and really quiet.”

For an adrenaline rush, you can book a whitewater rafting trip with ROW Adventures, or a zipline tour with Mica Moon or Timberline Adventure tours.

If you want to get see what the Spokane community has to offer, the summer is packed with various events.

It starts off with Spokane Pride 2018’s 27th annual parade on Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m. in downtown Spokane. There are numerous events surrounding the parade, including a dance party at nYne Bar, Fireworks at Riverfront Park, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Garland Theater.

The Best of EWU Film, which showcases the best short films from students of the EWU Film Program of the current academic year, will be held at The Bing Crosby Theatre Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Bazaar 2018 will be held June 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Spokane. Bazaar is Terrain’s annual open-air street market which will feature 94 booths of local art and handcrafted goods.

Spokatopia Outdoor Adventure Festival will be held July 7 at Camp Sekani Park, which is an annual festival with recreation activities and adventure clinics.

Unifest Co. will host its annual dome party in Kendall Yards on August 18, featuring art, music, food trucks and beer.

For weekly events, the Bartlett is an all-ages music venue in downtown Spokane that offers live music most nights, and the Kendall Yards Night Market occurs each Wednesday at 5 p.m. throughout the summer, with live music and food trucks.

If you’re taking the summer off from school but want to keep your brain active, you could try learning a new language using an app like Duolingo, or taking advantage of the various courses from Lynda.com, free to EWU students, staff, and faculty.

If learning in person is more your style, Spark Central in Kendall Yards offers classes, resources, and free drop-in sessions, including weekly writing and drawing groups, and monthly science, role-playing-game, and virtual reality groups.

If you’re staying in the area this summer, chances are you won’t be bored.