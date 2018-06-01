Police Beat

June 1, 2018

Possession with the Intent to Deliver, May 18 Around 9 p.m. at Morrison Hall, EWU PD received a call...

‘Loose Change & Filler Text’

June 1, 2018

Former EWU professor Rachel Dolezal charged with welfare fraud

May 31, 2018

Former EWU professor Rachel Dolezal, now Nkechi Amare Diallo after changing her name in 2016, was charged...

ESL teacher to teach in Jordan over the summer

May 31, 2018

Dr. Gina Petrie, EWU associate professor of English as a Second Language, has been chosen by a team at...