Police Beat: Looking back on 2018

In this issue’s Police Beat, The Easterner looks back at some of the more humorous police encounters from this school year.

Assault, November 4

During a hockey game a few weeks ago, a fan was not impressed with the choice of music being played during the game at the URC. A father watching his son play got angry at the music choice, put his hands around the PAs throat, and ripped the cords out of the music player so the opera music would stop. No serious injuries occurred and the case was forwarded to a prosecutor.

Harassment, Dec. 31

During a broadcast from Eastern’s KEWU 89.5 FM, an unhappy listener called in to voice their concern with the DJ’s commercials. The caller threatened to kill the DJ over the commercials because it was interfering with his jazz listening. Police were informed of the situation, but no further details have been provided at this time.

Drug Offense/Malicious Mischief, Jan. 12

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana in Dressler Hall. While police were in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the room, the resident climbed up the side of the building and kicked in the window. The suspect fled, but police were able to track him down by following the blood trail on the ground. After being treated at the hospital for his wounds, he was taken to jail.

Argument, Feb. 14

A university employee called police after a male student threatened to fight him for providing help while the student was driving. The employee was nearing the end of his shift at 10 a.m., when he was working on de-icing the roads on 11th and Cedar. He tried to warn the student that his big truck was going to have problems getting up the icy hill but the student just yelled back “you’re not a cop,” and continued on his way. Moments later, his truck slid down the hill and crashed into a curb. The male student jumped out and started yelling at the employee again and proposed a fist fight. The employee said he was going to call police and the student fled without being able to be identified.

Verbal Domestic Violence, Feb. 15

Two female roomates got into a verbal altercation in Dressler Hall after one of the roomates found a photo of her roommate on social media holding her teddy bear. The argument turned from talking to yelling and swearing, but the only victim of physical assault was the teddy bear which was thrown across the room. No arrests were made during the police report. The bear may be looking for a new home.