Spirit of the Eagle Powwow brings Native community together

young members from the Pacific Northwest's Native American tribal communities attend the powwow. The powwow was multi-day event at EWU's Reese Court Pavilion | Erica Bullock for The Easterner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Spirit of the Eagle Powwow celebrated the 50th anniversary of the American Indian Studies program over the weekend at Reese Court Pavilion. The occasion showcased dozens of dancers and drummers of all ages from across the Pacific Northwest.

EWU’s Native American Student Association, also known as NASA and Spokane Falls Community College’s Red Nations together welcomed the community to participate in the festivities.

In addition to the blessings and prayers shared through dance and music, Saturday evening included awards for the previous day’s dancing and drum competitions and a dinner provided by the hosts.

Powwows are special occasions that bring together the Native American community with the goal of reinforcing the culture and heritage through dancing and music. This annual event is free and family friendly.

The gathering is normally held in the spring while the region’s natural resources are replenished, so too are the friendships from across the Pacific Northwest’s Native American tribal communities.

Madeline Arrendondo, an EWU senior and member of NASA, came with her 9-year-old daughter Jasmine Phoenix. Jasmine won the title of Little Miss EWU at the powwow last year. She was judged on her dance performance during two songs in areas including footwork technique, etiquette and regalia.

Jasmine appeared calm and content as she prepared for the crowning of the new Little Miss EWU. She practiced using sign language to compliment the people around her. She was calling them “beautiful,” she said and especially enjoys watching the fancy dancers.

“Everyone that comes here, comes because they love to dance,” Arrendondo said.

Imani Antone, EWU senior and president of NASA, was hoping to dance at Saturday’s ceremony, but had presidential duties to attend to. Her dancing regalia would have been adorned with horseshoes to acknowledge her family’s ties to ranching and horse training.

Antone is in the Children’s Studies program and many times throughout the event she could be seen stooped over, checking in with children playing in the area.

Antone shared the technique for making the jingle dress’ jingle ornaments that made a tin-like clinking sound as each dancer moved or took a step throughout the arena. The trick is to take a Copenhagen lid, “And just twist it around into that shape,” she said.

“It gives me pride to share my culture with others that truly want to see it,” said Alfred La Pier, senior at EWU studying philosophy and psychology. He enjoyed the cultural exchange between indigenous and non-indigenous people and welcomed everyone to experience the powwow.

“It’s not the biggest in the region, but it’s still special and means a lot,” Antone said.