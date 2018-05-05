EWU inspires and builds community at ‘Get Lit!’ festival

May 5, 2018

As the 20th annual Get Lit! Festival located in Spokane and EWU came to a close on Sunday, many EWU students, alum...

Loose Change & Filler Text

May 5, 2018

Sitting down with ASEWU candidates

May 4, 2018

The 2018 ASEWU general election takes place on May 8th, as the EWU student body elects a new executive...

Decisions are made by those who show up

May 3, 2018

With some seven weeks remaining in the spring quarter, attention around campus has begun turning to nex...