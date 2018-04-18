Symposium submission deadline extended

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The deadline to submit abstracts for the 2018 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium has been extended to April 23, Symposium Coordinator Freddy Vega announced Monday.

The Symposium is an annual two-day event where EWU students present their creative works and research projects. 2018 marks the 21st year that EWU has hosted this event. This year, the symposium will also feature presentations from students of the Community Colleges of Spokane.

The event will include a keynote luncheon featuring Dr. Russell Kolts, a professor of psychology at EWU. Kolts is featured in a TEDx Talk titled, “Anger, Compassion and What it Means to be Strong.”

Student’s creative works projects will be presented May 15 at the EWU Art Building. Research projects will be presented May 16 at Senior Hall and Hargreaves Hall. More information on the symposium can be found on EWU’s website.