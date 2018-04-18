EWU track and field sweeps at 46th Annual Pelluer Invitational

Freshman Alexis Rolan triple jumps during the 46th Annual Pelluer Invitational on April 14. Rolan took first in three individual events at the meet: the 100-meters, 200-meters and long jump. | Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

In its lone home meet of the season, the EWU track and field team would not be out-done by the competition.

The Eagles finished first in 17 events at the 46th annual Pelluer Invitational last weekend, and both the men’s and women’s teams scored more points than competing schools Portland State and Gonzaga.

The 4×100 meters men’s relay team finished in first place with a time of 41.64 seconds, and relay members went on to perform well in the 100-meter dash as well. Junior Jonah Mathews finished second at 11.22 seconds, sophomore Dawson Lack finished third at 11.27 seconds and freshman Joe Gauthier finished fourth at 11.27 seconds.

Following the race, members of the 4×100 meter team were confident about their position in the Big Sky.

“I think that we’re the fastest 4×100 team by a good way,” Mathews said.

The team added that this season they are set on breaking the EWU record for a 4×100 team.

“Expect huge drops [in time], we had terrible hand-offs today,” said senior Jeremy VanAssche, who only ran in the relay on Saturday.

Lack also competed in the 200-meter dash finishing in third place, .17 seconds behind fellow Eagle senior Austin Upmeyer in second place at a time of 22.6 seconds.

Senior Logan Stahl won the 800-meters for the third straight week at 1:55.03 minutes. Stahl is currently ranked first in the Big Sky. In the 110-meter hurdles, junior Parker Bowden finished first at 14.69 seconds and is ranked fourth in the Big Sky.

Sophomore Keshun McGee, senior Scott Miller and freshman Gavin Lee led the men’s team in the field events. McGee finished first in the triple jump at 51-2 1/4 feet and first in the long jump at 23-8 1/4 feet.

McGee’s performance moved him to second in the Big Sky for triple jump and fourth for long jump. Miller’s 53-10 1/4-foot throw in the shot put earned him first place and was his best of the season. Lee finished in first place for the first time as an Eagle with a throw of 193-8 feet in the javelin.

“We’ve had six or seven meets and I’ve taken second or third in those,” said Lee. “Finally taking one is kind of awesome, especially being on campus makes it better.”

The women’s team tallied points in field events, with the pole vaulters sweeping all three podium spots. Senior Erin Clark reached the highest mark of the vaulters at 12-8 3/4 feet, putting her into fourth place in the Big Sky. This was the third consecutive year Clark won the event at the Pelluer.

Freshman Alexis Rolan placed first in the long jump at 19-5 1/2 feet, the first of three titles she won at the meet. Senior Tierra White finished first in the high jump at 5-feet-7-inches, which is her best jump as an Eagle.

“I just got my [personal record] today, so I want to continue to PR,” said White. “I want to keep my mentality and keep telling myself I can.”

White’s mark in the high jump moved her into second place in the Big Sky.

Junior Paris Flenoy led the way for the women’s throwers, placing first in shot put at 45-1 1/2 feet and second in the discus at 146-7 feet. Junior Madison Doepker added a second-place finish in the hammer while sophomore Emma Chappell finished second in javelin.

“We’ve been working hard all week,” said Flenoy. “We’ve been getting everything right in the drills and when we went out on Saturday and Sunday it all worked out. At this point I’ve already superseded the goals I had so I need to make some new ones.”

On the track for the women’s team, freshman Alexis Rolan and senior Rebecca Tarbert tied for first place in the 100-meters at 12.37 seconds. Rolan also finished in first place in the 200-meters at 25.37 seconds to earn her third title of the day. Senior Kari Hamilton finished in first place in the 1500 at 4:37.26 minutes with fellow senior Paula Gil-Echevarria five seconds behind her in second place.

“Top marks would go to Kari Hamilton in the 1500, Tierra White in the high jump, Alexis Rolan in the long jump and Paris Flenoy in the shot put,” said Mecklenburg. “All of those performances move those athlete’s way up on the Big Sky lists.”

The Eagles will travel to California this week to compete in three separate meets. Top athletes will compete in the Mt. Sac Relays at El Camino College in Torrance on April 19-21. Other Eagles will be in Long Beach at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate on April 19, and the Beach Invitational on April 20-21.