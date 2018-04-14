Editors’ Picks

“Sing Street”

“Sing Street” (2016) is an independent movie directed by John Carney. The film features an original soundtrack following the new wave genre of the 1980s. “Sing Street” is set in Dublin, Ireland and pertains to the cultural conflicts of the region and era. This unique film explores teenage matters while simultaneously bringing the viewer back in time to Dublin 1985. “Sing Street” is a brilliant film to say the least. -Amanda Haworth, Chief Copy Editor

Skyrim

For what seems like the millionth release of this 2011 swords-and-sorcery classic, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim lends itself well to a Virtual Reality system. As a longtime fan of The Elder Scrolls series, I’ve explored every nook and cranny of the rugged home of the Nords. However, throwing an HTC Vive into the mix made the experience all the more exhilarating. The way Skyrim VR handles archery and spellcasting is engaging and makes you feel like a mean mammajamma. The sword-wielding is somewhat unruly (I accidentally punched my TV), but using the headset adds a whole new layer of immersion and panic in combat. If you’ve got the means, definitely check it out. VR AE ALTADOON – Andrew Watson, Art Director