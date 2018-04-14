Andrew Watson for The Easterner
By Andrew Watson, Art DirectorApril 14, 2018Filed under Multimedia
Tags: Cartoon, Comics, facebook, Loose Change & Filler Text, Mark Zuckerburg, Saturday Cartoons
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Police Beat
April 14, 2018
Drug Offense, April 2
Police were called to a dorm in Brewster Hall because one person was conce...
Editors’ Picks
"Sing Street"
“Sing Street” (2016) is an independent movie directed by John Carney. The film features...
‘Loose Change & Filler Text’
“The Greatest Showman” lives up to its name
April 12, 2018
You have probably heard of “The Greatest Showman” by now. It’s that circus musical that came o...
Featured Photo
Multimedia
Loose Change & Filler text
Loose Change & Filler Text
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks Ep. 1
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.