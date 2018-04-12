The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

Jeremy+Burnham+for+The+Easterner
Jeremy Burnham for The Easterner

Jeremy Burnham for The Easterner

Jeremy Burnham for The Easterner

April 12, 2018
Filed under Carousel, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






According to a 2016 survey conducted at EWU by the Department of Health and Wellness, more than a third of students at EWU face food insecurity.

A survey of 900 EWU students indicates that 36 percent of students have worried about their food running out before they received money to purchase more. About a third of those surveyed have actually experienced running out of food. This means about 4,200 students on campus face food insecurity.

“Food insecurity here at Eastern is higher than the national average,” said EWU Director of Community Engagement Brian Davenport. “This isn’t just a problem, it’s a big problem.”

Davenport joined forces with others who were already working on the issue, including Pride Center Director Nick Franco and Women’s Studies Center Manager Lisa Logan.

“The Office of Community Engagement did not start these efforts,” said Davenport. “We were invited to join them.”

The Pride Center and Women’s Studies Center have each started micro food pantries on campus, while an effort for a campus-wide pantry program is underway.

Davenport says that his office’s relationship with Second Harvest and other nonprofits made it the natural home of the pantry. Davenport said that there will be six pantries across campus to begin with. These pantries will open on April 24. In the future, Davenport would like to add a facility with a refrigerator to allow fresh food to be handed out.

Helping with the effort is AmeriCorps VISTA Kayla Martinez, who is assigned to Davenport’s department. Martinez, who is volunteering at EWU for a year, said that destigmatizing food insecurity is an important step to solving the problem because some students are embarrassed that they need help.

One resource Martinez tells students about is the book, “Good and Cheap,” by Leanne Brown. Brown’s book is full of recipes that cost less than four dollars a serving. Brown has made the book available for free in PDF form on her website, LeanneBrown.com. It is available in English and Spanish.

Leanne Brown poses with her cookbook “Good and Cheap.” Brown’s book is full of recipes that cost less than $4 a serving,and is available to download for free on her website | Photo courtesy of Seth Wenig/Associated Press

“Good and Cheap” started as Brown’s capstone project at New York University. When she saw estimates on the number of Americans living on food stamps, she thought her book could help people.

“Forty-four million people are on food stamps in the U.S.,” Brown said in a telephone interview with The Easterner. “I’m from Canada, and the total population of Canada is around 35 million. So when I saw that 44 million number, I thought to myself, ‘wow, this is like all of Canada, plus nine million people who are hungry.’ I thought this book was something I could do. I could make recipes for people who don’t have a lot of money. I thought it could be useful.”

“Good and Cheap” has been downloaded over one million times according to Brown’s website.

“I always wanted it to be available for free,” said Brown. “It’s for people who have hardly enough money to eat. I don’t want them to have to pay for a book. That doesn’t make sense.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Arts & Entertainment

    A different way to spend spring break

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    News

    EWU professor co-authors book on Spokane River

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Sports

    EWU track and field shines despite April showers at the War XI at SFCC

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Sports

    Women’s rugby prepares for spring matches after going 10-0 in the fall

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Arts & Entertainment

    “The Impossible Burger,” meatless eating in a meat-eating town

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Sports

    No rest for the Bogs: Bliznyuk begins quest for pro career

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    News

    EWU alum plays part in helping children with hearing loss

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Football

    EWU football opens spring drills with familiar feel

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    Football

    EWU football player faces charges of hit-and-run to unattended property

  • EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries

    News

    Eduardo Chavez explores his roots and finds himself in “Hailing Cesar”

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
EWU addresses food insecurity with new pantries