Last day to file 2017 taxes approaching quickly
April 12, 2018
The deadline to file your 2017 taxes is April 17 at midnight.
If you qualify to file Form 1040EZ, visit IRS.gov, TurboTax.intuit.com, HRBlock.com, JacksonHewitt.com or CreditKarma.com, all of which offer free online tax filing for the 1040EZ.
A 2016 survey conducted by NerdWallet asked over 2,000 adults in an online poll to discuss their taxes. The survey found that millennials are twice as likely to mail paper returns than people over 35. The IRS will accept a completed tax return by mail if it is postmarked by the due date along with the correct address and postage according to the United States Postal Service.
The address to mail the paper tax return depends on the form and whether you’re expecting a refund or are required to make a payment. Form 1040EZ with no payment to the IRS needs to go the Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service in Fresno, CA 93888. If you file online, there is nothing to mail.
