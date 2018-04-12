National Public Health Week ensures your right to health

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

National Public Health Week is full of events, festivities and discussions nationwide, which is what the EWU public health club took part in last week.

One of the events held by the club as a part of the National Public Health week celebration on campus was the Health Fair on Friday.

The event was a resource fair where EWU students could come and talk to different partners, both on-campus and in the community, about health-related topics. The theme of the fair was “Ensure Your Right to Health.”

A resource for this event and the public health club is the Health, Wellness and Prevention Services office. One of the people from this office is Health Education Coordinator Lindsey Fulton. According to Fulton, the office provided education on the importance of hydration as part of its GetFRUVED grant.

The grant is provided by Fruved, a USDA-approved joint research project. The grant is used for things like the smoothie bike for the club’s health huts and to put on other health promotion events. Grants help make events like this fair free for students.

“We handed out water and sugar-free flavor packets to promote hydration,” Fulton said. “We also served as a resource to students about our office and what we do on campus.”

National Public Health Week is brought together by the American Public Health Association as they bring communities together to highlight relevant issues in the U.S. and recognize the contributions of public health.

According to NPHW.org, “For over 20 years, APHA has served as the organizer of NPHW. Every year, the Association develops a national campaign to educate the public, policymakers and practitioners about issues related to each year’s theme.”

The purpose of this educational fair on the EWU campus was to let students know what health resources are available to them on campus and provide information on how to access those resources. Also, the club wanted to offer information on different health issues and topics. ASEWU provided an opportunity for students to register to vote for upcoming elections as well.

The Health, Wellness and Prevention Services office is located in Room 201 at the URC and is open to all students. The Public Health Club is available as well during its health huts and other events on the Cheney and Spokane campus.