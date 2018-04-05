Editors’ Picks

Ready Player One

Based on Ernest Cline’s book that became a cult phenomenon, legendary director Steven Spielberg adapted the novel for the big screen. Set in a dystopian Earth in the year 2045, Ready Player One chronicles the journey of Wade Watts as he attempts to find an Easter Egg hidden the virtual reality universe dubbed the “OASIS.” Whoever finds the Easter Egg will inherit the game creators’ entire fortune and control of the OASIS. But a corporation, Innovative Online Industries, is using its power in any way to find the same Easter Egg. – Logan Stanley, Managing Editor

Sherlock Gnomes

Sherlock Gnomes is a sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo and Juliet. Gnomeo and Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Sherlock and his assistant, Gnome Waston, storm into a museum in London, where their nemesis, a pie mascot names Moriarty, is holding gnomes hostage. Moriarty plans to smash the gnomes. Moriarty is defeated by a dinosaur skeleton. Gnomeo is voiced by James McAvoy, Sherlock is voiced by Johnny Depp and Juliet is voiced by Emily Blunt. – Dayana Morales, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is a funny workplace comedy co-created by Greg Daniels, developer of the U.S. version of The Office. Amy Poehler hilariously stars as Leslie Knope, the over-eager deputy director of the Parks Department of fictional Pawnee, Indiana. The series follows Knope as she lives her dream as a government servant. Poehler is joined by a strong supporting cast, led by Nick Offerman, who brilliantly portrays Ron Swanson, the libertarian director of the Parks Department. Parks and Recreation is currently streaming on Netflix and Hulu. – Jeremy Burnham, Copy Editor