Police Beat

Warrants

March 6, 2018

Employees at Sutton Hall felt threatened when a female student and her boyfriend were making a scene because they wanted more financial aid money. Their limit for the quarter ran out, and were expecting to get more before the start of spring quarter, which is not allowed. Officers arrived and found both people had warrants for vehicle prowling and the female student was previously arrested for public urination. Both people were transported to Spokane County jail.

Drugs

March 6, 2018

Just before midnight police were called to LA Hall because a CA noticed the smell of marijuana on the second floor. Officers arrived and asked to search the room, which the students allowed, but found no traces of marijuana. The residents said a female friend of theirs came by earlier who smelled like it, but they didn’t do it themselves.

Suspicious Circumstance

March 8, 2018

A CA from snyamncut Hall called police after a male student in the study lounge exposed himself to her. The female was making her rounds on the second floor and when she walked by the study lounge a male student mooned her. Several other males were in the room at the time, and when police arrived the mooner said “it was meant to be done to another guy in the group.” The CA did not press charges, and the male was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Suspicious Circumstance/Vandalism

March 8, 2018

Campus Police got a call that a car was vandalized in P16 last Thursday. When police arrived they found the car was wrapped in shrink wrap and covered in flour and syrup. Police were not able to make contact with an owner of the car after they ran their plates.