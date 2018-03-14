EWU is going further with food during Nutrition Week

Students play corn hole outside Tawanka. March is National Nutrition Month and this week EWU is celebrating Nutrition week | Josh Fletcher for The Easterner

The month of March is National Nutrition Month and EWU is celebrating all this week. This year’s theme is “Go Further with Food.”

EWU Dining Services and campus Dietitian Natalie Stein started the week with a cornhole game for a way to get students to eat more beans no matter how bad their farts may end up smelling.

“This week we want to highlight key messages and a theme,” Stein said. “With beans being a really cheap source of protein and carbohydrates[…]we want students trying foods in ways they may not have thought of.”

At the table outside of Tawanka, Stein made a black bean corn salsa for students to try while they learned the health benefits of adding beans to their diet.

Students who wanted to try their luck in cornhole could win a small bag of pre-prepared “southwestern three bean soup mix” if they made one of their two throws.

There will be events throughout the week. On March 13, 2nd Harvest was on campus giving away packages of bread and peanut butter with the goal of reducing food waste and food insecurity. Food insecurity is a problem some students deal with where they do not have enough food or know where their next meal is coming from.

The objective was to get students to sign up and volunteer to help Feed Cheney.

Feed Cheney is an organization in town that has a monthly dinner on the last Monday of every month. Each year, Feed Cheney serves 1,500 guests and distributes over 20,000 pounds of food according to their website.

On March 14 it was “Celebrate Whole Grains Day,” where students could sample a “Mediterranean Spelt Salad.”

“All day Tawanka will have whole grain food items that are not normally on the menu,” Stein said.

March 15 is “Try a New Food,” from 1-4 p.m. in the JFK Library where kombucha and different snack foods will be available for sampling.

“We are going to test out some new snacks to see what students would like in the PUB when it opens,” Stein said.

March 16, students can play “Wheel of Portion,” in an effort to guess what size of portions they should actually eat. At the event will be more food samples and those who can guess the portion sizes can win “a tasty prize!”

Recently the online web series “Get TU Class,” did an episode with Stein where they drove around campus asking students what they usually eat, and tempted them with donuts. All in an effort to raise awareness for National Nutrition Month.