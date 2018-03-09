Loose Change & Filler Text

March 9, 2018

EWU professor wins regional Outstanding Educator Award

March 8, 2018

Professor Uri Rogers was awarded the Outstanding Educator Award from the Spokane Section of the Inst...

EWU students hold Unity Rally in response to Neo Nazi posters on campus

March 8, 2018

Around 200 EWU students gathered at the campus mall on Feb. 27 for what organizers called a unity rally...

Police Beat

March 8, 2018

Suspicious Circumstance Feb. 27 A male student reported to police that he was being ...