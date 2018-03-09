By Andrew Watson, Art DirectorMarch 9, 2018Filed under Multimedia
Tags: Cartoons, Comics
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Loose Change & Filler Text
March 9, 2018
EWU professor wins regional Outstanding Educator Award
March 8, 2018
Professor Uri Rogers was awarded the Outstanding Educator Award from the Spokane Section of the Inst...
EWU students hold Unity Rally in response to Neo Nazi posters on campus
Around 200 EWU students gathered at the campus mall on Feb. 27 for what organizers called a unity rally...
Police Beat
Suspicious Circumstance
Feb. 27
A male student reported to police that he was being ...
Featured Photo
Multimedia
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks Ep. 1
EWU vs Weber State
Arts & Entertainment
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.