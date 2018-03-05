Editors’ Picks

HomePod

Apple finally released their smart speaker and it is like most Apple products-awesome. Many people thought that this “over priced” ($349) smart speaker with the laughable Siri was not going to be bought by a lot of people because of its limitations. Well the tech website Mac Rumors reported tuesday the speaker was the most pre-ordered smart speaker ever behind the hockey puck Alexa Dot which costs a seventh of the price. It is pretty cool to walk around your room and say “Hey Siri, what’s going on in the news?” and having my speaker reply with an NPR report of the morning news. Next I will ask Siri if she can write my articles for me, reports coming soon. – Josh Fletcher

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Maze Runner main character Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their most dangerous mission yet. Thomas embarks on a mission to find the cure for the deadly disease known as the “flare.” To save the rest of their friends they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled maze, that may turn out to be the deadliest one of them all. Anyone and everyone that makes it out alive will get the answer to all the questions they have been asking themselves since they first arrived. This third movie is an epic finale to the Maze Runner saga. – Dayana Morales