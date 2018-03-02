Loose Change & Filler Text

March 2, 2018

Drag queens sparkle and shine at 20th annual drag show

February 28, 2018

Words cannot capture the sparkle and shine that the Queens of the 2018 “Sugar and Spice” EWU drag ...

Eating our ‘roots’ brings cultures together

February 28, 2018

Eating our “Roots” was an event held last Thursday Feb. 22 that shared knowledge about food ways and w...

Police Beat

February 28, 2018

Argument Feb. 14 A university employee called police after a male student threatened...