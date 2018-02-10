EWU women’s basketball falls to Idaho on the road

February 10, 2018

The EWU women’s basketball team dropped its third straight road game on Feb. 9, falling to Idaho 85–71. The Eagles are now 1–4 on the road in Big Sky Conference play. The Eagles took a quick lead when Brittany Klaman opened the game with a three-pointer. But the Vandals answered right back, and held the lead for the rest of the game. Poor shooting prevented the Eagles from ever posing a real threat of winning. "We didn't shoot the ball well,” head coach Wendy Schuller said following the loss. “We got good looks but we couldn't make baskets. When the other team is making three-pointers and you can't match them, you are going to be in trouble, and that was tough for us.” After Klaman’s opening three, the Eagles missed their next 11 shots in a row and UI went on a 13-0 run. The Eagles finished the first quarter shooting just 22.8 percent from the field, while allowing UI to shoot 58.8 percent. The Vandals were able to keep control in the second quarter, and went into halftime with a 47-32 lead. EWU senior forward, and recently crowned all-time leading scorer, Delaney Hodgins struggled to find her shot in the first half. She finished the quarter 2-for-8 from the floor, with eight points. Junior guard Kapri Morrow had five points on 2-for-10 shooting. Junior guard Mikayla Ferenz had 18 points in the first half for the Vandals. The third quarter was the best of the game for the Eagles, who used a 9–0 run to close the gap to 58–50 with two minutes remaining in the frame. Morrow heated up, and had nine points in the quarter. The Eagles kept pushing, and came within six points, 60–54. However, that’s the closest they would get. The quarter ended with the Vandals leading 62-54. UI recovered in the fourth quarter and built the lead back to 13 in the first three minutes of the final frame. Morrow cooled back off in the fourth, scoring three points. Morrow finished with 18 points for the Eagles and Hodgins had 16. Ferenz had 29 points for the Vandals. Senior forward Geri McCorkell contributed 26 points and seven rebounds while senior center Nejra Solo added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles, who are on a five-game home winning streak, continue to struggle on the road. "Playing on the road in the Big Sky is difficult,” said Schuller. “Traditionally, we haven't played well [in Idaho]. I’m not sure why. I'm glad we're taking care of business at home, but we have a big road stretch in front of us so we have to put this game behind us as fast as we can.” The Eagles’ road stretch continues on Feb. 15 against Montana, and Feb. 17 against Montana State. They return home to Reese Court on Feb. 22 against Weber State.

Editors’ Picks

February 9, 2018

Movie: “Hostiles” "Hostiles" opened in theaters on Jan. 26. This film features an array of brilliant actors such as Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi. The film does an outstanding job highlighting the main character’s raw emotion as he faces certain obstacles that push him to his limit. “Hostiles” is not a typical western displaying basic hero and villain counterparts. It exhibits to the viewer how people can overcome hatred when faced with adversity. This is the kind of film we need to begin 2018. - Amanda Haworth TV Show: "Altered Carbon" It’s about time we had a good old-fashioned Private Dick television show set in the distant future. In Altered Carbon, humanity’s technology has progressed to the point that consciousness can be transferred between expendable organic bodies, or “sleeves.” Takeshi Kovacs, a trained former special-ops soldier-turned-private-eye finds himself tangled in the intrigue of the Methuselahs, the super-wealthy class of individuals with enough money to remain alive for centuries. It’s a story of sex, murder, shady conspiracies, and super sweet future tech. Totally worth a watch. - Andrew Watson

Keshun McGee: 20/20 vision

February 8, 2018

Sophomore jumper Keshun McGee is the focal point of the EWU track team. McGee’s 51–4 1/2 foot mark in the triple jump at the UW Invitational on Jan. 26 is No. 22 in the nation, and the second-best in EWU history. He plans to go further than the Eastern record books, with the Olympic Games on his mind. “I believe the sky is the limit,” said McGee. “As long as I keep getting better, progressing, getting stronger and staying healthy, there is nothing I can’t do. Once 2020 comes I believe I can make the Summer Olympics.” McGee was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Bremerton where he attended Olympic High School. In high school McGee was a multi-sport athlete, but mostly focused on football. “I didn’t start track until my freshman year, then took a year off for basketball and I started again my junior year,” said McGee. From then on I’ve just been progressing [every] year.” McGee is the WIAA 2A long jump record holder and competed in the Junior Olympics in 2015 and 2016. “It was an amazing experience to compete all around the world,” said McGee. “I went to Florida for my first year. It was hot. I placed fourth in the triple jump and third in the long jump that year. It gives me great confidence to know I can come out and compete against the best.” McGee came to EWU as a natural athlete, and with a mindset to improve. Last year, he won the Big Sky Freshman of the Year award. “I knew I could jump and I knew I could sprint, so I was in between with both,” said McGee. “I didn’t start focusing on jumping specifically until I got here [...] Once you understand how to do it you become better and start attacking different ways on how to get better [...] If they are better than me, I’m not far from where they are.” This season, McGee aims to get personal bests. He believes that he can jump 53 feet this year. “I need results and I would love to get to the NCAA national championships,” said McGee. McGee estimates that he will need to have a jump of 52-2 feet to qualify for the NCAA national championships. McGee will have a chance to leap the standings when the track team travels to Seattle to compete in the University of Washington Husky Classic this weekend.

New EWU Spokane building coming in 2020

February 8, 2018

EWU announced plans to build a new building in Spokane for STEM students. The three STEM degree programs and an estimated 1,000 students will occupy the new building set to finish in April 2020. The new five-story building will be in the U-District and cost more than $50 million dollars, according to Avista spokeswoman Debbie Simock. Avista Development owns the 5.5 acre lot where EWU will build the building. EWU president Mary Cullinan believes this move is necessary for EWU. “We’ve been out of space on the Riverpoint campus for some time,” Cullinan told the Spokesman-Review. STEM programs are the fastest growing at EWU, with more than 200 graduates last year compared to 125 graduates six years ago. “The STEM fields are growing because the region’s STEM workforce is growing,” Scott Gordon, EWU Provost said. The current plan is to move all of the STEM-related classes to the new Spokane site. Close to 3,000 students already take classes at the current Spokane Riverpoint campus. The new building aims to be as environmentally friendly as it can. The building will come equipped with solar panels and other renewable energy technologies that the building will be able to harness and use on-demand. “From the beginning, we felt like the development at South Landing would provide our students a one-of-a-kind opportunity to interact with the companies that may one day employ them,” said Cullinan.