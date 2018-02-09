Editors’ Picks

Movie: “Hostiles”

“Hostiles” opened in theaters on Jan. 26. This film features an array of brilliant actors such as Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi. The film does an outstanding job highlighting the main character’s raw emotion as he faces certain obstacles that push him to his limit. “Hostiles” is not a typical western displaying basic hero and villain counterparts. It exhibits to the viewer how people can overcome hatred when faced with adversity. This is the kind of film we need to begin 2018. – Amanda Haworth

TV Show: “Altered Carbon”

It’s about time we had a good old-fashioned Private Dick television show set in the distant future. In Altered Carbon, humanity’s technology has progressed to the point that consciousness can be transferred between expendable organic bodies, or “sleeves.” Takeshi Kovacs, a trained former special-ops soldier-turned-private-eye finds himself tangled in the intrigue of the Methuselahs, the super-wealthy class of individuals with enough money to remain alive for centuries. It’s a story of sex, murder, shady conspiracies, and super sweet future tech. Totally worth a watch. – Andrew Watson