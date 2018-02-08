Cartoon by Andrew Watson
By Andrew Watson, Art DirectorFebruary 8, 2018Filed under Multimedia
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Keshun McGee: 20/20 vision
February 8, 2018
Sophomore jumper Keshun McGee is the focal point of the EWU track team. McGee’s 51–4 1/2 foot mark ...
New EWU Spokane building coming in 2020
EWU announced plans to build a new building in Spokane for STEM students. The three STEM degree programs ...
Hoppe wins epic award for EPIC work
The NASPA NOW Professional Recognition award is given to new professionals and graduate students who have ...
Lisa Brown to host Cheney Community Forum
Former EWU professor and 2018 Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown is visiting Cheney on Feb...
Multimedia
Loose Change & Filler Text
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks Ep. 1
EWU vs Weber State
Arts & Entertainment
Gallery: A Weekend of Cheney Nightlife
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.