Loose Change & Filler Text

Keshun McGee: 20/20 vision

February 8, 2018

Sophomore jumper Keshun McGee is the focal point of the EWU track team. McGee’s 51–4 1/2 foot mark ...

New EWU Spokane building coming in 2020

February 8, 2018

EWU announced plans to build a new building in Spokane for STEM students. The three STEM degree programs ...

Hoppe wins epic award for EPIC work

February 8, 2018

The NASPA NOW Professional Recognition award is given to new professionals and graduate students who have ...

Lisa Brown to host Cheney Community Forum

February 8, 2018

Former EWU professor and 2018 Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown is visiting Cheney on Feb...