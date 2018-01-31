Track and field travels to Seattle for UW Invitational, McGee soars again

McGee set a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 51–4 1/2 feet.

Then-freshman Keshun McGee at the 2017 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships. McGee's triple jump of 51-4 1/2 feet at the UW Invitational last weekend was a personal best, and ranks as the second-best triple jump in EWU history | Photo courtesy of Brad Wall

Then-freshman Keshun McGee at the 2017 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships. McGee's triple jump of 51-4 1/2 feet at the UW Invitational last weekend was a personal best, and ranks as the second-best triple jump in EWU history | Photo courtesy of Brad Wall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The EWU track and field team traveled to Seattle to compete in the University of Washington Invitational last weekend. The Eagles’ top finishers were led by sophomore Keshun McGee who scored second place finishes in both the long jump and triple jump.

McGee set a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 51–4 1/2 feet. The jump put him into second place on EWU’s all-time list, just over two feet shy of Kurt Kraemer’s 53-5 1/2 foot jump in 2001.

“It felt good being able to go out at compete with such a high level of competition,” said Mcgee. “I plan on getting that record pretty soon.”

McGee’s triple jump also lifted him to No. 18 in the nation, and maintained his lead in the Big Sky Conference.

“Keshun stole the show again with his powerful performances in the triple and long jumps,” said EWU men’s head coach Stan Kerr.

The men’s distance medley team took seventh place, posting their season-best time of 10:10.10.

“Our men’s distance medley relay put together a great race, which we thought they were ready to do,” said Kerr. “It was great to see them deliver a race like this against very talented opponents.”

The women’s team was led by freshman sprinter Alexis Rolan, who finished seventh in the 60-meter dash at a time of 7.66. Rolan also finished sixth in the long jump with a distance of 18-7 3/4 feet.

“Alexis Rolan was impressive for a freshman at her first UW meet,” women’s head coach Marcia Mecklenburg said.

Rolan was used to tough competition from her experience with her high school club team.

“It wasn’t anything different,” said Rolan. “It was just me thinking, ‘Oh I’m competing at an actual D-1 level now. I’m not on a club team anymore in high school.’I try to stay calm, and have nothing in my head, so I can get out really fast as soon as I hear the gun. That’s what I’m trying to work on, reaction time and coming out of the box hard and powerful.”

Rolan is currently first in the Big Sky for the 60-meter dash.

“For indoor (season) I want to win conference, that’s my goal,” said Rolan. “Outdoor (season) I want to go far, as a freshman I have a lot of goals.”

The women’s team also featured Samantha Raines taking seventh in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12-4 3/4 feet.

“Little Samantha Raines is vaulting big and leading the vault crew,” said Mecklenburg. “After having to sit out last year with an ankle injury, she has stepped it up and is vaulting with renewed confidence this year.”

The Eagles will compete next in the University of Idaho D1 Duals on Friday, Feb. 2.