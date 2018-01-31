Editors’ Picks

App: “Slack”

Slack is an application that allows users to interact digitally with each other. The app promotes communication and collaboration within a team, and is available via smartphone and as a website. Once added to a workspace, users are able to message each other directly as well or create subsequent channels of interaction. Whether you’re running a small group or a large enterprise, Slack will improve the communication of your team. – Michael Brock

Movie: “North by Northwest”

This 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film is a classic and a true testament to the thriller and suspense genres. New York City ad executive Roger O. Thornhill (Cary Grant) is mistaken for a government agent and taken on a wild goose chase through the countryside by the spy, Phillip Vandamm (James Mason). Hitchcock uses clever camera angles and an intense soundtrack to build suspense in a way that is no longer present in most films. This is a must watch for all film fanatics. – Richard N. Clark IV

TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy B-Team”

Grey’s Anatomy launched a spinoff series at the beginning of the month focusing on the six new interns that joined in on season 14. The six episodes will give viewers a closer look at the interns’ first days as surgeons. This show allows dedicated viewers to reminisce on the good old days when Meredith and her friends were scrambling around as interns. Will the surgeons survive the pressure? Watch for yourself on ABC.com. – Dayana Morales