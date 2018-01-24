Sexual assault reported on campus
January 24, 2018
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to Morrison Hall after a woman was found outside naked from the waist down.
The female told police she believed that she was sexually assaulted but couldn’t remember. She was transferred to the hospital for a sexual assault kit, but police have not received the results.
Previously EWU PD tweeted they were looking for a non-student named Antoine, but after conducting multiple interviews with him they determined he was not the suspect.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and any information can be anonymously called in at (509) 359-4286.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.