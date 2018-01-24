Police Beat
January 24, 2018
Jan. 16
Drug Offense
Police responded to Morrison Hall Tuesday night after someone reported smelling the odor of marijuana. When officers arrived to the sixth floor the female allowed police to search the room after being read her ferrier warnings. Marijuana was found in her room, and she was cited and released.
Jan. 16
Suspicious Circumstance
Tuesday afternoon three males were throwing chunks of ice at each other near the President’s Residence. One of the males, who apparently had bad aim, hit a female who was walking by in the back. Police were called to the scene but nobody was charged for any crimes because there was no intent.
Jan. 16
Trespassing
You may remember our wall crawler who kicked in his window last week. Well, due to him being under investigation by the university, he was restricted to only walking from his dorm to class. Last Tuesday morning, he was attempting to buy bagels at Einstein’s which warranted a trespassing charge.
