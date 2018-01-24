No level of money, fame or success can ever make some people happy

January 24, 2018

It is often hard to understand why somebody would choose to commit suicide. It is even harder to understand...

Sexual assault reported on campus

January 24, 2018

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to Morrison Hall after a woman was found outside naked...

Police Beat

January 24, 2018

Jan. 16 Drug Offense Police responded to Morrison Hall Tuesday night after someone ...

Vanessa Delgado Named New Multicultural Center Director

January 24, 2018

EWU has recently announced that there will be a new and first permanent director of the EWU Multicultur...