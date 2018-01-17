Police Beat

Stalking

Jan. 10

Last Wednesday afternoon, a female student called campus police after she felt she was being stalked. She reported that a male kept showing up when she would go to the gym at the REC center and stare at her. This is not the first time this man was on police radar. Police have had their eye on him since last year for doing similar things. Police are currently getting a court date set up for the man.

Warrant

Jan.11

Last Thursday evening, police pulled over a man for a traffic violation. Upon running his plates, police found he had a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest. Police booked the man into jail that night.

Fraud

Jan. 11

Police got a report of fraud from a female student after she felt something was not right. She recently responded to a “help wanted” ad while looking for work. The woman said the “employers” told her they were going to pay her up front for the work and have her mail them the remaining amount of money. Police said this is not the first time a student has fallen victim to a crime like this, as there have been close to five reports in the past year.

Drug Offense/Malicious Mischief

Jan. 12

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana in Dressler Hall. While police were in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the room, the resident climbed up the side of the building and kicked in the window. The suspect fled, but police were able to track him down by following the blood trail on the ground. After being treated at the hospital for his wounds, he was taken to jail.