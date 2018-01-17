The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Police Beat

Graphic+by+Gail+Powers
Graphic by Gail Powers

Graphic by Gail Powers

Graphic by Gail Powers

By Josh Fletcher, News Editor
January 17, 2018
Filed under News, Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Stalking

Jan. 10

 

Last Wednesday afternoon, a female student called campus police after she felt she was being stalked. She reported that a male kept showing up when she would go to the gym at the REC center and stare at her. This is not the first time this man was on police radar. Police have had their eye on him since last year for doing similar things. Police are currently getting a court date set up for the man.

 

Warrant

Jan.11

 

Last Thursday evening, police pulled over a man for a traffic violation. Upon running his plates, police found he had a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest. Police booked the man into jail that night.

 

Fraud

Jan. 11

 

Police got a report of fraud from a female student after she felt something was not right. She recently responded to a “help wanted” ad while looking for work. The woman said the “employers” told her they were going to pay her up front for the work and have her mail them the remaining amount of money. Police said this is not the first time a student has fallen victim to a crime like this, as there have been close to five reports in the past year.

 

Drug Offense/Malicious Mischief

Jan. 12

 

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana in Dressler Hall. While police were in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the room, the resident climbed up the side of the building and kicked in the window. The suspect fled, but police were able to track him down by following the blood trail on the ground. After being treated at the hospital for his wounds, he was taken to jail.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police Beat

    News

    Spokane Transit route changes could affect students

  • News

    MLK Day marked with service and unity by EWU students and staff

  • Police Beat

    News

    Pride center aims to make EWU more welcoming to LGBTQ+ students

  • Police Beat

    News

    A nose for crime

  • Police Beat

    News

    Police Beat

  • News

    Briefs

  • News

    Get ready to rumble

  • Police Beat

    News

    Police Beat

  • Police Beat

    News

    Riverpoint campus library now open for 24/7 access

  • Police Beat

    News

    EagleCard security raises concerns for residence

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Police Beat