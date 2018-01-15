Editor Picks

Black Mirror

“It’s back, and it’s as good as ever. Black Mirror returned for a dark, yet sometimes humorous fourth season in December. The best episode of the season, and perhaps the series, is “USS Callister,” starring Cristin Milioti, Jesse Plemons and Jimmi Simpson. Set partially in a Star Trek-like universe, the episode follows a spaceship crew as they plot against their captain and real-life coworker, who has trapped them in this virtually reality using their DNA. The other five episodes in season four are nail-biters with twists and turns at every stop that leave you frightened about what the future has in store. Check out this season and past episodes on Netflix.” – Brandon Cline

The Disaster Artist

Ever heard of The Room? Well you’re about to. James Franco and company bring the “Citizen Kane of bad movies” into some proper limelight in this delightful film about the making of one of the worst (and yet best) movies in existence. Adapted from the book of the same name by Greg Sestero (Mark in The Room), Franco dons the mantle of the eponymous and mysterious Tommy Wiseau opposite his brother Dave Franco, who portrays Sestero, exploring the relationship between two up-and-coming Hollywood hopefuls who follow their dreams to create a truly iconic unintentionally comedic and “disastrous” masterpiece. – Andrew Watson

True Detective

I may be almost four years late to this party, but what is the saying, better late than never?

In this case that couldn’t be anymore true. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play detectives trying to solve a uniquely executed murder (great pun huh?). McConaughey character is an impersonal genius while Harrelson can’t seem to control his temper and live a decent life. The show is very entertaining with lots of different plot twists that keep the show interesting. I have two episodes left- no spoilers! – Josh Fletcher