Easterner Asks

What are you looking forward to the most/least about 2018 and why?
January 15, 2018
Noah Brown, Sophomore:
“I am going to move out of my parents house by the end of the quarter, and I am really looking forward to that.”
Mark Wilson, Freshman:
“I am looking forward to rushing Phi Delta Theta. In my opinion they don’t fit the typical stereotype of a fraternity. I feel like I blend in perfectly with the culture and my favorite thing is that they have higher GPA requirements that make me feel like I can do better.”
Mack Booie, Freshman:
“I am just looking forward to making 2018 a way better year than 2017 was. It had its ups and downs, so I’m looking for a lot of ups this year. I’m sure that there will be some downs, too, but I am just ready to own it, ready to make 2018 great.”
Victoria Taroudaki, Mathematics Professor:
“I am the least excited about the rest of the winter. It’s going to be too long. I just want it to be a better year than last.[/pullquote]
Jennifer Cleveland, Senior:
“Graduating this spring, I am majoring in Geology and am getting my GSI certification also, so hopefully I will get a state or federal job making maps.”
Savannah Thompson, Freshman:
“I am looking forward to rushing this quarter. I’m just really excited to meet new girlfriends and get to know more of the community since I am from the West side. I’m the least excited about all of the finals and homework that I’ll have this quarter.”
